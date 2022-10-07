Duke Energy (DUK) Unit Files for Rate Hike to Strengthen Grid
Utilities Invest in InfrastructureThe domestic-focused regulated utilities continue to make investments in their infrastructure to ensure reliable supply and more energy generation from clean power sources. Duke Energy, by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects, remains focused on expanding its scale of operations and implementing modern technologies at its facilities. DUK anticipates spending capital worth more than $130 billion over the next decade, with $63 billion during the 2022-2026 period. The long-term (three to five year) earnings growth of Duke Energy is currently pegged at 5.97%. Utilities in the same industry with well-chalked-out investment plans for strengthening their services are NextEra Energy NEE, American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP and Exelon Corporation EXC. NextEra Energy aims to invest $85-$95 billion from 2022 through 2025 to strengthen its infrastructure. Courtesy of persistent renewable asset additions to its generation portfolio and execution across all business segments, NextEra Energy expects to witness a CAGR of more than 10% for earnings per share through 2025 from the 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.55. The long-term earnings growth of NextEra Energy is currently pegged at 9.66%. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). American Electric Power aims to invest approximately $24.8 billion in its transmission and distribution business during the 2022-2026 period to construct a more efficient grid and deliver custom energy solutions to customers. Such investments should enable AEP to make infrastructural upgrades in its transmission and distribution of utility services to resist adverse climate conditions and offer better facilities. Its long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.11%. American Electric Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Exelon plans to invest nearly $29 billion during the 2022-2025 forecast period in regulated utility operations for grid modernization and to increase the resilience of its infrastructure to benefit customers. Such systematic investment is going to boost the long-term earnings of the company. The current dividend yield of the company is 3.4% and its long-term earnings growth is pegged at 7.11%. Exelon currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Price Performance and Zacks Rank
Duke Energy has lost 21.3% compared with Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry decline of 18.2% in the past six months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment ResearchDuke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
