Duke Energy (DUK) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Duke Energy Corporation DUK is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 12, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 3.41%.

Moreover, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters by 6.53%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Duke Energy’s broad array of energy efficiency programs in the Carolinas has been consistently contributing to the company’s revenue growth. Favorable rate cases must also have boosted Duke Energy’s top line in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Duke Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

Moreover, impressive performance of its commercial renewables business as well as local distribution company (LDC) business that has been boosting customer growth is likely to have bolstered the company’s revenues in the first quarter. In particular, its 100-megawatt-alternating current Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, TX, began commercial operation in December 2019, which may have had a positive impact on the company’s first- quarter performance.

However, the majority of Duke Energy’s service territories witnessed above-average warm temperatures during most part of the first quarter. This may have marred its revenue growth since warm temperature in winter means less usage of heating appliances and hence less electricity demand.

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.27 billion, indicating 1.7% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

Gas LDCs are expected to have boosted Duke Energy’s quarterly earnings on account of customer growth, investments in integrity management and power generation infrastructure as well as a positive outcome in the Piedmont's North Carolina rate case in the fourth quarter.

However, a few storm activities that hit the company’s service areas during the quarter might have weighed on its bottom line. For instance, in February, a powerful two-day storm including tornados caused severe damage to the company’s utility poles and power lines. Repairing these may have pushed up its operating expenses, thereby dragging down earnings in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting 2.4% decline from the year-earlier quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Duke Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Co., Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 by 6.4%.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG delivered earnings of 55 cents per share from continuing operations in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 26.6%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. PEG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted operating earnings of $1.03 per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.