Duke Energy (DUK) to Divest Commercial DG Business for $364M

Duke Energy Corp. DUK recently announced its decision to divest its commercial distributed generation (DG) business to an affiliate of private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners in a $364 million deal. The transaction is expected to reach completion by the end of 2023 and will generate about $259 million of proceeds for DUK.



The business includes distributed fuel cell projects managed by Bloom Energy, REC Solar’s operating assets, development pipeline and O&M portfolio.

Rationale Behind the Sale

The latest sale agreement preceded Duke Energy’s commitment to selling its utility-scale renewables business platform, announced last month. The company expects to receive proceeds from both these divestments by the end of 2023, which are aimed at bolstering DUK’s balance sheet. It also plans to use gains from these sale-outs to avoid holding any additional debt associated with these two assets.



Further, the company aims to utilize these sale proceeds to upgrade its grid reliability and integrate more than 30,000 megawatts of regulated renewable energy into its system by 2035.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, Duke Energy currently operates 1,200 MW of solar in Florida, with plans to continue adding approximately 300 MW a year going forward. We expect the proceeds from the aforementioned divestments to play a vital role in enabling DUK to duly achieve the clean energy target.

Peer Moves

Electric utilities in the United States are rapidly shifting their focus away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy sources to meet climate goals. Like Duke Energy, other utilities that have recently made divestments to fund their clean energy promotion are FirstEnergy Corp. FE, Consolidated Edison Inc. ED and NiSource Inc NI.



FirstEnergy signed a sale agreement in February 2023 to divest an additional 30% of its ownership interest in FirstEnergy Transmission business to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for $3.5 billion. FE plans to use the sale proceeds from this transaction to reduce debt and fund its clean energy transition.



FE’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an increase of 5.8% over 2022’s reported figure.



Consolidated Edison completed the sale of its clean energy business to RWE Renewables America, LLC, in March 2023, for $6.8 billion. The sale proceeds from this divestment should aid ED in making significant investments in clean energy transmission projects, building electrification, energy efficiency, electric vehicle infrastructure and battery storage.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.51%.



In June 2023, NiSource signed an agreement to sell 19.9% of its equity stake in NIPSCO, Indiana's largest vertically integrated electric and gas distribution company, to Blockstone Inc.’s infrastructure group for $2.15 billion. The company plans to use the sale proceeds to reduce its debt and finance its renewable energy transition.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.51%.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of DUK have gained 0.1% compared with the industry’s increase of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.