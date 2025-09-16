Duke Energy (DUK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Duke Energy (DUK) ended the recent trading session at $120.25, demonstrating a -1.73% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 0.75% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.17% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.7, signifying a 4.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.41 billion, indicating a 3.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Duke Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Duke Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.92, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

