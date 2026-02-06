Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) ended the recent trading session at $121.86, demonstrating a -1.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.97% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.18%.

Shares of the electric utility witnessed a gain of 5.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 4.22%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 10, 2026. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, up 3.83% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $31.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.95% and +5.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Duke Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Duke Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.11 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DUK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

