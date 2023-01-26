Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $101.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% lower within the past month. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.41, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

