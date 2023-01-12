Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $105.08, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 2.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2023. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.12, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

