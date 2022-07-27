Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $106.52, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 1.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.24% in that time.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, down 4.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6 billion, up 4.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $27.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.01% and +7.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.75.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

