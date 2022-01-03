Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $103.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 5.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 8.3% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.15 billion, up 6.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.9, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

