Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $124.29, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

The electric utility's stock has climbed by 1.54% in the past month, exceeding the Utilities sector's gain of 1.43% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.73, marking a 6.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.42 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $31.76 billion, which would represent changes of +7.29% and +4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. As of now, Duke Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.33.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.