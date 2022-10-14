Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $86.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 17.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 14.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.19 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $27.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.01% and +9.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.1, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



