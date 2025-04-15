Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Duke Energy (DUK) reached $120.49, with a -0.09% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.05%.

The electric utility's stock has dropped by 0.17% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's of 0% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Duke Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.98 billion, indicating a 4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $31.72 billion, indicating changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.16, which means Duke Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that DUK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

