Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $114.28, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 7.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 5.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 4.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $26.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.2% and +4.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.48.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

