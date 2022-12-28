Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $102.90, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 5.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $28.02 billion, which would represent changes of +0.95% and +11.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.62, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

