Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $99.54, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 8.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 6.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.05 billion, up 5.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $26.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.39% and +6.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.92.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.02 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

