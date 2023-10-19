Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $87.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.

The electric utility's shares have seen a decrease of 6.55% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 11.74% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.99, reflecting a 11.8% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.19 billion, reflecting a 2.75% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $29.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.07% and +1.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.71 of its industry.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

