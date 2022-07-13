Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $107.24, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 6.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 7.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.05 billion, up 5.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $26.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.39% and +6.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.76.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.