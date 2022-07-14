Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $106.95, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 7.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 3.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.05 billion, up 5.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $26.76 billion, which would represent changes of +4.39% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.62.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

