Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $106.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 5.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 4.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.19 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $27.43 billion, which would represent changes of +4.01% and +9.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.04, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



