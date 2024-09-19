Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $115.14, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.

Shares of the electric utility have appreciated by 2.79% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 4.97% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of Duke Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.86, signifying a 4.12% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.15 billion, showing a 1.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $30.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.37% and +4.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.6, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that DUK currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.79.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

