Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $96.30, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 6.15% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40.54%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.55 billion, reflecting a 2.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $29.45 billion, indicating changes of +6.07% and +1.08%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. Duke Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

