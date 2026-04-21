Duke Energy (DUK) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $125.67, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.41% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.46 billion, up 2.56% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.7 per share and a revenue of $33.27 billion, signifying shifts of +6.18% and +3.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.31.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.