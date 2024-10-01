Duke Energy (DUK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Duke Energy (DUK) standing at $116.22, reflecting a +0.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.53%.

The electric utility's stock has climbed by 1.18% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 4.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.15 billion, showing a 1.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $30.41 billion, signifying shifts of +7.37% and +4.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.85 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

