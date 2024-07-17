Duke Energy (DUK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Duke Energy (DUK) standing at $107.52, reflecting a +0.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.39% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 6.5% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2024. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.65 billion, up 1.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $29.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.37% and +3.21%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Duke Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.75.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

