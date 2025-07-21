Duke Energy (DUK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Duke Energy (DUK) ended the recent trading session at $119.83, demonstrating a +1.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 2.62% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 0.97% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.28, indicating a 8.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.39 billion, indicating a 2.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.12% and +4.81%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Duke Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.33 of its industry.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.