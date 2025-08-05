Duke Energy (DUK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Duke Energy (DUK) reported $7.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.34 billion, representing a surprise of +2.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Revenues- Regulated natural gas : $462 million versus $685.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change.

: $462 million versus $685.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change. Operating Revenues- Regulated electric : $6.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $6.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Operating Revenues- Nonregulated electric and other : $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Operating Revenues- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure : $493 million versus $407.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change.

: $493 million versus $407.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change. Operating Revenues- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure: $7.05 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Shares of Duke Energy have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

