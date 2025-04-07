Duke Energy (DUK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $116.86, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.1%.

The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 1.88% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.98 billion, up 4% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $31.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

