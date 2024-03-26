Duke Energy (DUK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Duke Energy (DUK) ending at $93.67, denoting a -1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 4.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 15.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.88 billion, up 8.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $30.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.55% and +4.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. As of now, Duke Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.95.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

