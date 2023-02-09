Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 26.1% year over year.

This year-over-year improvement can be attributed to higher volumes, lower operating and maintenance expense, favorable weather, favorable riders and other retail margin.

Including one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP loss of 71 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 93 cents.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2022 were $5.27, up 5.6% from $4.99 per share in the year-ago period. The full-year earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.28 per share.

Duke Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues came in at $7,351 million, which improved 20.2% from $6,117 million in the year-ago period. The reported top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,608 million by 11.2%.

The Regulated electric unit’s operating revenues were $6,378 million (up 19.3% year over year), contributing 86.8% to the quarter’s total revenues. Revenues from the Regulated natural gas business totaled $900 million, up 12.2% year over year.



The Non-regulated Electric and Other segment generated revenues of $93 million, which dropped 3.9% year over year.

In 2022, total revenues were $28.77 billion, up 16.8% from 2021’s reported figure. The full-year revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.39 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Duke Energy’s total operating expenses amounted to $5,987 million in the reported quarter, up 19.5% year over year. The increase was driven by the higher cost of fuel used in electric generation and purchased power, the cost of natural gas, depreciation and amortization expenses and the cost of property and other taxes.

Also, higher impairment and other charges resulted in an increase in operating expenses.

The operating income improved 23.3% to $1,369 million from $1,110 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses rose to $679 million from $572 million, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the reported quarter, the average number of customers in its Electric Utilities increased 1.6% year over year. Total electric sales volumes for the reported quarter went up 4.8% year over year to 61,235 gigawatt-hours.

Segmental Highlights

Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: This segment’s earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $811 million, up from $670 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: Earnings generated from this segment totaled $191 million compared with $137 million in the year-ago period.



Other: The segment includes corporate interest expenses not allocated to other business units, resulting from Duke Energy’s captive insurance company and other investments.

This segment incurred an adjusted loss of $133 million compared with a loss of $122 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Dec 31, 2022, Duke Energy had cash & cash equivalents of $409 million, up from $343 million on Dec 31, 2021.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the long-term debt was $67.06 billion compared with $60.45 billion on Dec 31, 2021.

During 2022, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $5.93 billion compared with $8.29 billion in 2021.

Guidance

Duke Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance. The company still expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $5.55-$5.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $5.63 per share, is lower than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

DUK now projects long-term EPS growth expectation in the range of 5-7% through 2027.

Zacks Rank

Duke Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of 69 cents per share, which were on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 18.9% from the year-ago figure of 58 cents.

Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $4,053 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,537 million by 14.6%. The same improved by 20.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $3,355 million.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the fourth quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $6,164 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,743 million by 7.3%. The top line improved 22.2% year over year.

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents-$1.13 per share.

Dominion Energy’s total revenues were $4,913 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,196 million by 17.1%. Revenues improved by 26.6% from $3,880 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.