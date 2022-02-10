Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat

Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line deteriorated 8.7% year over year on account of mild weather, fewer renewable projects placed in service and share dilution.

Including one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of 93 cents per share against the year-ago loss of 12 cents.

For 2021, Duke Energy posted an adjusted EPS of $5.24 from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23. The reported figure also improved from $5.12 generated in 2020.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues came in at $6,238 million, which improved 8% from $5,777 million a year ago. The reported top-line figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,135 million by 1.7%.

The Regulated electric unit’s revenues were $5,347 million (up 5.7% year over year), representing 85.7% of total revenues for the quarter.

Revenues from the regulated natural gas business totaled $694 million, up 31.7% year over year.

The Non-regulated Electric and Other segment generated revenues of $197 million, which rose 3.1% year over year.

In 2021, the company generated operating revenues of $25.10 billion, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.02 billion. The top line also improved 5.1% from the 2020 revenue figure.

Highlights of the Release

Duke Energy’s total operating expenses amounted to $5,173 million for the reported quarter, down 9.3% year over year. The decrease was on account of the lower cost of property and other taxes along with impairment of assets and other charges.

Operating income surged to $1,067 million from $74 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses rose 10.7% to $592 million from $535 million in fourth-quarter 2020.

For the reported quarter, the average number of customers in its electric utilities increased 1.2% year over year. Total electric sales volumes for the reported quarter dropped 2.2% year over year to 58,423 gigawatt-hours.

Segmental Highlights

Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: This segment’s adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $675 million, flat year over year.



Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: Earnings generated from this segment totaled $137 million compared with $134 million in the year-ago period.



Commercial Renewables: This segment reported earnings of $49 million for the quarter under review compared with $79 million in the year-ago period.



Other: The segment includes corporate interest expenses not allocated to other business units, resulting from Duke Energy’s captive insurance company and other investments.

This segment incurred an adjusted loss of $125 million compared with a loss of $103 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Dec 31, 2021, Duke Energy had cash & cash equivalents of $343 million, up from $259 million on Dec 31, 2020.

As of Dec 31, 2021, long-term debt was $60.45 billion compared with $55.63 billion on Dec 31, 2020.

In 2021, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $8.29 billion compared with $8.86 billion generated in 2020.

Guidance

Duke Energy has provided its 2021 adjusted EPS guidance. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.30-$5.60.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings, pegged at $5.47 per share, lies above the midpoint of the company’s projected range of $5.20.

The company extended its long-term earnings per share growth projection in the range of 5-7% through 2026 from the base of 2021.

Zacks Rank

