Duke Energy (DUK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Duke Energy Corporation DUK reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 7.1%. The bottom line also declined 16.5% year over year.

Including one-time adjustments, the company reported a GAAP loss of 32 cents per share compared to the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.14 per share.

Total Revenues

Total operating revenues came in at $6,578 million, which improved 0.2% from $6,564 million in the year-ago period. The reported top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,568.1 million by 0.2%.

The Regulated electric unit’s operating revenues were $6,176 million (up 1.7% year over year), contributing 93.9% to the quarter’s total revenues. Revenues from the Regulated natural gas business totaled $331 million, down 22.1% year over year.

The Non-regulated Electric and Other segment generated revenues of $71 million, which increased 10.9% year over year.

Duke Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Duke Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Duke Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Duke Energy’s total operating expenses amounted to $5,179 million in the reported quarter, up 1.1% year over year. The increase was largely driven by an increase in the cost of fuel used in electric generation and purchased power, higher operation, maintenance and other expenses and a rise in depreciation and amortization expenses.

The operating income declined 1.2% to $1,430 million from $1,448 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses rose to $727 million from $588 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

For the reported quarter, the average number of customers in its Electric Utilities increased 1.5% year over year. Total electric sales volumes for the reported quarter went down 6.8% year over year to 60,114 gigawatt-hours.

Segmental Highlights

Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: This segment’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter totaled $850 million, down from $958 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: Earnings generated from this segment totaled $25 million compared with $19 million in the year-ago period.

Other: The segment includes corporate interest expenses not allocated to other business units, resulting from Duke Energy’s captive insurance company and other investments.

This segment incurred an adjusted loss of $161 million compared with a loss of $126 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Condition

As of Jun 30, 2023, Duke Energy had cash & cash equivalents of $377 million, down from $409 million on Dec 31, 2022.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the long-term debt was $69.91 billion compared with $65.87 billion on Dec 31, 2022.

During the six months ended Jun 30, 2023, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3,785 million compared with $4,035 billion in the same period last year.

Guidance

Duke Energy reaffirmed its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance. The company still expects to generate adjusted EPS in the range of $5.55-$5.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $5.61 per share, is lower than the midpoint of the company’s projected range.

DUK now projects long-term EPS growth expectation in the range of 5-7% through 2027.

Zacks Rank

Duke Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 0.9%. The bottom line also declined by 5.8% from $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s second-quarter operating revenues of $4,372.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,686.7 million by 6.7%. The reported figure also decreased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,639.7 million.

PG&E Corporation’s PCG adjusted EPS of 23 cents in the second quarter of 2023 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 14.8%. The bottom line decreased 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In the second quarter, PCG reported total revenues of $5,290 million compared with $5,118 million in the year-ago period. Operating revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,608.6 million by 5.7%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 3.4%. The bottom line also declined 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 31 cents.

CNP generated revenues of $1,875 million, down 3.5% from the year-ago figure. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,922.8 million by 2.5%.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.