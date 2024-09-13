Duke Energy (DUK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Duke Energy (DUK) ending at $117.31, denoting a +1.16% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 4.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 4.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.15 billion, up 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.97 per share and a revenue of $30.43 billion, representing changes of +7.37% and +4.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.03.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

