Duke Energy (DUK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $96.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.43 billion, up 4.19% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $29.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.64% and +1.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

