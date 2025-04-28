Duke Energy (DUK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Duke Energy (DUK) reached $120.67, with a +0.68% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Shares of the electric utility witnessed a gain of 0.37% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 2.85% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Duke Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.59, signifying a 10.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8 billion, indicating a 4.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $31.72 billion, signifying shifts of +7.12% and +4.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Duke Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.07, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that DUK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.