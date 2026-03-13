Duke Energy (DUK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $133.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the electric utility witnessed a gain of 4.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 0.4%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Duke Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.68%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.45 billion, indicating a 2.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.71 per share and a revenue of $33.25 billion, indicating changes of +6.34% and +3.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Duke Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Duke Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.65, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.79.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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