Duke Energy (DUK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $108.34, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.

The the stock of electric utility has fallen by 7.76% in the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 7.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.73 billion, up 7.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.95 per share and a revenue of $30.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.01% and +5.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% decrease. Duke Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

