Duke Energy (DUK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $116.21, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Duke Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.86, indicating a 4.12% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.15 billion, showing a 1.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $30.41 billion, indicating changes of +7.37% and +4.65%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Duke Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Duke Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.7, so one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.