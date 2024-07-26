Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Duke Energy (DUK) standing at $108.03, reflecting a +0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Shares of the electric utility have appreciated by 6.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.01, reflecting a 10.99% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.66 billion, reflecting a 1.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.97 per share and revenue of $30.27 billion, indicating changes of +7.37% and +4.15%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. As of now, Duke Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.96 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.