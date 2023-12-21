Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Duke Energy (DUK) standing at $96.36, reflecting a +0.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.26%.

The the stock of electric utility has risen by 5.89% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Duke Energy in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 40.54% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.55 billion, reflecting a 2.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $29.45 billion, which would represent changes of +6.07% and +1.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% lower. At present, Duke Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Duke Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.73.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.81.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

