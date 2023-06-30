Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $89.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.7 billion, up 0.17% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.45% and +0.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.5, which means Duke Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 2.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

