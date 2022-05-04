Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $110.51, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.99% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 3.7% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 6.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 4.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $26.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.2% and +4.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.36.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

