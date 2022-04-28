Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $113.80, marking a +0.63% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 1.44% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.43 billion, up 4.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $26.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.2% and +4.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.66, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

