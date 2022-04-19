Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $114.47, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 7.61% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.40, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.46 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $26.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.39% and +4.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.15, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

