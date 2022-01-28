Duke Energy (DUK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $104.73, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 1.47% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 3.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.14 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.93, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

