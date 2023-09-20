Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $94.37, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had gained 4.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Duke Energy to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.2 billion, up 2.97% from the prior-year quarter.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.45% and +1.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Duke Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

