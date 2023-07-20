Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $93.20, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.65 billion, down 0.45% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.61 per share and revenue of $29.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.45% and +0.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.78, which means Duke Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DUK has a PEG ratio of 2.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.