Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $96.23, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 2.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, up 6.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.43 billion, up 4.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $29.55 billion, which would represent changes of +6.83% and +1.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Duke Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.32, so we one might conclude that Duke Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DUK has a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

