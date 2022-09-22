Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $104.68, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric utility had lost 5.99% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, down 1.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.19 billion, up 3.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $27.43 billion, which would represent changes of +4.01% and +9.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Duke Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Duke Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.73.

Meanwhile, DUK's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DUK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



