Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $100.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric utility had lost 12.19% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 7.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Duke Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Duke Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.05 billion, up 5.04% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.47 per share and revenue of $26.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.39% and +6.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Duke Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.7.

We can also see that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DUK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

