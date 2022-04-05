Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $112.52, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric utility had gained 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 6.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Duke Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 6.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.46 billion, up 5.12% from the year-ago period.

DUK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.46 per share and revenue of $26.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.2% and +4.24%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Duke Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.89.

It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

